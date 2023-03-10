SALISBURY — After the holidays, donations to local food pantries and other organizations tend to dwindle.
This decrease isn’t lost on the Rev. Lou Lessard, social work assistant and food pantry coordinator for The Pettengill House.
“This time of year after the holidays, a lot of people forget that the need doesn’t go away,” Lessard said.
He added that the pantry typically sees an uptick in clients toward the end of the year as well.
“We always see an increase from August to December and around Christmas, we were averaging about 120 families per week,” he said.
The Pettengill House is a nonprofit social service agency that has provided basic needs support, emergency assistance, crisis intervention and an array of programs and services for children, adults and families in nine Massachusetts communities for the past 20 years, according to its website.
“The difference between our pantry and others is that ours is that it’s part of a bigger picture,” Lessard said. “A lot of times when people come to the pantry, we are looking to assess their bigger needs and we encourage them to utilize our services as well as other pantries. If they don’t come back because they don’t need to, that’s a win.”
Pantry resources are received through private and community-organized donations, including Project Bread and its affiliates, The Greater Boston Food Bank, the faith community, schools, service organizations, business communities and area residents.
Lessard added that the pantry has a partnership with Shaw’s supermarket in Newburyport, which he said has been “very generous.”
The pantry serves residents Amesbury, Groveland, Byfield, Merrimac, Newbury, Newburyport, Salisbury and West Newbury.
In fiscal 2022, The Pettengill House helped 2,427 adults, children and seniors in 1,181 area households. It also provided 228,908 meals, an 18 percent increase from 2021.
Lessard said “right now, we’re averaging about 100 families per week, a little over 200 people, and we’re doing between 5,000 and 7,000 pounds of food per week between people coming to the pantry and home deliveries.”
Emergency stabilization assistance in 2022 totaled $210,050, of which $35,054 went to the food pantry.
The food pantry is at 13 Lafayette Rd in Salisbury. Hours are Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. (by appointment only) and Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (by appointment only, for seniors and medically compromised people).
Drive-up donation hours are Fridays from 8 a.m. to noon. Pettengill’s most-needed items include toiletries (shampoo/conditioner, soap, body wash, razors, toothbrushes, toothpaste, deodorant, etc.), pasta and pasta sauces, white rice, cereal (especially Cheerios), macaroni and cheese, ramen noodles, tuna (especially white), canned meals (Spaghettios, ravioli, etc.), canned soups and stews, peanut butter and jelly, snacks (especially granola bars, chips), gluten-free items, baking mixes (cakes, cookies), toilet paper and gift cards for groceries and gas.
Other programs and services provided by The Pettengill House include meeting basic needs, children’s supplemental gifts, community partnerships, comprehensive case management, crisis intervention services, educational initiatives, individual and family stabilization services, home visits, assessments and mental health interventions, MassHealth services, Massachusetts Department of Transitional Assistance, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP, McKinney Veto Homeless Student Support, Operation Backpack, Saturday night meals, school linked services, senior support, substance addiction and mental health initiatives and a winter coat drive. More information can be found at pettengillhouse.org/program-overview.aspx.
Monetary donations can be made by printing out and filling in the mail-in donation form, pettengillhouse.org/donate, and mailing a check to The Pettengill House, Inc., 21 Water St, Ste. 4A, Amesbury, MA 01913. Tax-deductible donations can also be made online by submitting the online donation form.
Ashlyn Giroux writes for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email her at: agiroux@newburyportnews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.