NEWBURYPORT – The 2020-21 Metropolitan Opera Radio Broadcast season begins the new year on Saturday with Philip Glass’ “Satyagraha,” an encore broadcast from 2011.
It tells the story of the early work of Mahatma Gandhi, focusing on his years in South Africa where he developed the philosophy of nonviolent resistance known as “satyagraha” or “truth force.”
The performance stars tenor Richard Croft as Gandhi and an ensemble cast featuring soprano Rachelle Durkin as Miss Schlesen, baritone Kim Josephson as Mr. Kallenbach, and bass-baritone Alfred Walker as Parsi Rustomji. Dante Anzolini led the Met Orchestra and Chorus.
“Satyagraha” will be heard over the Toll Brothers-Metropolitan Opera International Radio Network on Saturday at 1 p.m. on WJOP 96.3 FM Newburyport.
Listeners can visit www.metopera.org for more information about the Metropolitan Opera Broadcasts.
