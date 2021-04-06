Photo exhibit benefits AJH Aid Association

NEWBURYPORT — Photographs by Salisbury resident Elaine Der Boghosian will be on display at Anna Jaques Hospital through May 6.
Some of Der Boghosian’s photographs will be available for sale to help raise money for the Anna Jaques Aid Association, which provides new medical equipment for the hospital.
Der Boghosian started her photography on a whim in 2016 and said it has been her passion ever since. She loves all things nature and wildlife, but bald eagles are her favorite subject.
“Beauty is all around us, you just have to look,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.