Photo exhibit displayed at NAA

NEWBURYPORT — Local photographer Sam Davis presents his latest work, “Flowers — Near & Far,” through Sunday, Sept. 5, at the Newburyport Art Association, 65 Water St.
The exhibit will be featured in the association’s Laura Coombs Gallery.
Davis is best known for his black-and-white nighttime photography presented during a virtual show last year, “Newburyport After Dark,” according to a release from NAA.
Davis said in the release that the past year of quarantine provided an opportunity for him to experiment with the geometrical beauty and color of flowers using normal and macro photography.
Gallery hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, 1 to 5 p.m.
To see more of Davis’ work, go to samdphoto.com.
