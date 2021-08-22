ROWLEY – Rowley Public Library is sponsoring the exhibit, The Bay State: A Multicultural Landscape – Photographs of New Americans, through Sept. 30.
The exhibit features the work of noted photographer Mark Chester and celebrates Massachusetts newest citizens hailing from 195 countries around the globe.
This traveling exhibit can be see at the library, at 141 Main St. The exhibit was made possible by the Rowley Cultural Council, a local agency supported by the Massachusetts Cultural Council. It will be open during regular library hours, Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Friday and Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Through Chester’s lens, viewers can celebrate the vast ethnic heritage and rich cultural history of the Bay State’s 351 towns and cities.
Chester attended naturalization ceremonies across the state to meet some of the hundreds of individuals who have become America’s newest citizens and residents of the Bay State. His photographs have appeared in Time and Newsweek, among a host of other national publications. He was the photographer for Charles Kuralt’s Dateline America. For further information, log on to www.rowleylibrary.org or call 978-948-2850.
