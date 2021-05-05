NEWBURY — A new indoor/outdoor restaurant on Plum Island is one step closer to becoming a reality.
Project manager Vincent Godin of The Cottages Commercial LLC recently received unanimous site plan approval from the Planning Board for his 163-seat eatery, Plum Island Sunset Club. The restaurant would include interior tables and bar seating as well as outdoor dining with spots for firepits and recreation.
A 20-day appeal period is triggered once the plan is filed with Town Clerk Leslie Haley, after which the approval is valid for two years.
As of Monday, Haley said she had not received the document, which must first be signed by Planning Board members before it is filed. Godin hopes to open the restaurant for summer.
Last week, about 65 people attended the final session of a public hearing to consider Godin’s application. The hearing opened virtually Feb. 3.
While almost everyone who spoke at the hearing favored the concept, some remained concerned about the potential impact on the neighborhood from traffic, noise, lighting and cooking odors.
Plum Island resident Steve Mangion had several issues with the proposal. He repeatedly encouraged board members to check with the Health Board chairman about the use of portable toilets for patrons in the outdoor dining section. Health Agent Deb Rogers saw no problems with the plan, the board was informed.
“The health agent has the authority to issue the permit and I would go along with that,” said Planning Board member George Morse.
In regard to increased lighting and noise levels, Mangion reminded Planning Board members of the extra efforts they took to ensure abutters were protected from adverse impacts from the recently approved golf center on Scotland Road. He asked that the same deference be granted to abutters in this case — by imposing earlier closing hours for outdoor dining.
“The horse has left the barn per se — but take some additional steps to protect people living there,” said Plum Island resident Jeremiah Murphy.
Planning Board member Woody Knight agreed that Godin’s outdoor operation “should be very mindful of the noise.”
Plans for entertainment are not fully vetted yet, but the restaurant intends to offer live music outside on a limited basis during daylight hours and never at night. Recorded background music would be provided indoors and directed toward specific seating areas outside and would not “bleed off the property,” according to the developer.
Vice Chair Larry Murphy suggested adding a condition to the board’s approval to prohibit music subject to obtaining an entertainment license from the Select Board.
“My biggest concern is the outdoor speakers,” he said. "I’m not concerned about the inside music; but we don’t want an undue amount of music leaving the property — especially late at night.”
In response to concerns about increased traffic, Knight said he did not think the restaurant would be a significant problem compared to all the other heightened activity on the island during the warm weather season.
“On nice days in the summertime, Plum Island gets crazy,” he said.
Godin previously altered traffic flow in and out of the facility. Vehicles would now enter via a 15-foot driveway off Old Point Road and exit from a 22-foot driveway onto Plum Island Boulevard.
Plum Island Sunset Club would be open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week, in the summer. From Columbus Day through Patriots' Day, the restaurant would be open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on weekends and 4 to 11 p.m. on weekdays.
The lighting would be "dark sky compliant" — meaning it is fully shielded to minimize blue light and to control glare, light trespass and skyglow.
Staff members would be certified through the Training for Intervention Procedures program, or TIPS. The program is designed to provide servers with the knowledge and confidence needed to prevent and address potential alcohol-related problems involving patrons.
The restaurant plans to employ a "buddy system" to ensure no staff members leave alone at night, said restaurateur Beau Sturm, who will run the new eatery along with Josh Childs.
Strum and Childs own the Caribbean-inspired Paddle Inn Restaurant in Newburyport. The new restaurant at 2 and 8R Old Point Road would include a 400-square-foot moveable kitchen; 54 on-site parking spaces and bike racks. Parking spots are reserved for patrons only.
Ryan O'Hagan of Fordham Way said the eatery would be “a great addition to the island,” while resident Katie Fahey-Anderson said she is “really excited to have another local option to support here.”
“It’s progress; it's exciting,” said resident Dan Graovac, adding that he is happy to have a place to walk to for a drink.
Construction of the restaurant is permitted from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the week; 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays. No work is allowed on Sundays.
