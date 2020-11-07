NEWBURY – The owner of The Plum Island Grille, who is in the process of being evicted from his Plum Island Turnpike restaurant for allegedly failing to pay rent, said Friday afternoon that he hopes to resolve the rent issue soon.
In early October, Rinkoo-Tei Realty attorney Joseph Abate filed a civil complaint against Francis Broadbery in Newburyport District Court, hoping to evict him from the building. The complaint came days after an Essex County constable served Broadbery with an eviction notice Sept. 30.
"We will have this matter resolved in the very near future and most likely it will not go to trial," Broadbery said in an email.
Rinkoo-Tei Realty is at least partially owned by Broadbery's former business partner, Mark Friery, who opened the restaurant in 1998. Years later, Friery brought in Broadbery, the restaurant’s head chef, as co-owner. In 2016, the restaurant was put up for sale only for them to take it off the market. Friery eventually sold his share of the business, leaving Broadbery as the sole owner.
Newburyport District Court documents say Broadbery owes $21,913 to Rinkoo-Tei Realty. The sum includes months of unpaid rent, not paying a security deposit and attorney fees.
When Broadbery signed the lease, his landlord did not lease him a property that complied with building and health codes, “causing the defendant to incur unforeseen expense, initially prevented defendant from complying with insurance requirement,” Broadbery’s attorney, Timothy Barnes, wrote.
On Thursday, Abate and Barnes went before District Court Judge Peter Doyle, via videoconference, to bring the judge up to speed on the complaint. No action was taken but a trial assignment date hearing was scheduled for Dec. 3.
In his response to the complaint, Barnes blamed COVID-19 for crippling Broadbery’s business.
“The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the unforeseen shutdown and restrictions ordered by the governor substantially impaired defendant’s business performance [and] made it impracticable to comply with plaintiff’s requests,” Barnes wrote in his brief.
Barnes concluded his response by asking a judge to dismiss the eviction complaint.
