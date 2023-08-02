NEWBURYPORT — The Plum Island Surfcasters recently made donations to two local organizations as a show of community support.
The Boys & Girls Club of Lower Merrimack Valley and the Veterans Legacy Initiative each received $1,000 to support programs.
Director of Veteran Services Kevin Hunt explained how his agency helps veterans with things such as gift cards for food, monthly luncheons and rent assistance.
Boys & Girls Club of Lower Merrimack Valley Executive President Jim Keenan said he plans to purchase fishing gear for the kids to get back out on the water. Both were very appreciative of the donations.
The executive board of Plum Island Surfcasters voted to make the donations to these organizations in recognition of the work they do to help veterans and youths. They hope to be able to do more community outreach in the future.
