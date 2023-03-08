NEWBURY — Figuring out what type of canoe best fits various outdoor activities and sports such as wilderness touring, fishing, river tripping or a sojourn down rapid whitewater may be difficult. After all, pleasure crafts come in different shapes, sizes, weights and hull shapes.
But with the help of canoe experts, like Michael Duffield and Keith Attenborough of White Rose Canoe, the journey to finding the proper canoe and paddles can be simple.
Winter events such as next week’s “Gather: Choosing a Canoe and Picking a Paddle — Things to Think About” will provide a share session to participants on various types of canoes for different kinds of water and paddling techniques as well as matching up people with a canoe and paddles that match their “paddling profile.”
The event will be held at the shop, located at 291 High Road in Newbury, but will also be available via Zoom.
Duffield said he opened the shop eight years ago because he has had an enthusiasm for canoeing his entire life and began when he was young. He said the shop turned to strictly offering canoes just two years ago.
White Rose specializes in lightweight canoes and provides a wide range of gear as well, catering to solo trips, day trips, expeditions, downriver excursions and fishing. There are canoes of various sizes, shapes and colors stacked upon large shelves at the store. If you are lucky, you’ll be greeted by Zoe, the 9-year-old shop dog.
Attenborough and Duffield assess customers’ intended use for the canoe, paddles and gear to assist in figuring out what would best suits their needs.
The shop also boasts a 14-craft demo fleet so customers can try out different types of canoes to see what they are comfortable using.
The location was once the site of Fernald’s Marine, and some of the original wooden canoes are still available for sale. Attenborough said they are typically best for lakes and rivers and make for more of a specialized market.
As for what modern canoes are made from, Duffield said “most of them are kevlar, there are also fiberglass and ABS plastic.” Attenborough added, “If you’re going to be banging off rocks and stuff, those are the better materials.”
Efficiency, stability and maneuverability are all factored into making the canoes as well as choosing which is best for the given activity or sport.
“If you’re doing quick water, you don’t want to hit anything,” Attenborough said, adding that ABS plastic is a durable material for activities involving whitewater.
But in terms of weight, stiffness, durability and size, kevlar is lighter and more durable than some other materials. “Kevlar tends to be the best weight and sizewise, but they are more expensive,” Duffield said.
Both noted that factoring weight differences of canoes can be especially important, with a typical two-person canoe ranging on a 40- to 60-pound sliding scale with outliers on either side. Solo canoes remain on the lighter side, starting at about 20 pounds while wooden canoes typically begin at 80 pounds and up.
Attenborough said “it’s a very enjoyable business to be in,” adding that many customers who come into the shop reflect on the nostalgia they feel about canoeing in their childhood.
A vast variety of local bodies of water suited for canoeing include the Ipswich River watershed, the Essex River and the Charles River watershed. More large and small lakes and rivers throughout New England provide an assortment of paddling experiences, from whitewater to day trips to multiday or week camping adventures. Specifics on locations can be found at whiterosecanoe.com/launch-sites.
Wildlife sightings are common as well and there is an active beaver population on the Ipswich along with white-tailed deer grazing along the marshes and otters popping up out of the water on occasion.
Launching into the Parker River right outside White Rose is possible in all tides and is free to use but costs $10 to park but $8 if you have the shop sticker on your vehicle, which is free in the store. Attenborough noted that they typically put out docks in late April.
Over the summer, the shop also hosts Thursday night get-togethers where Attenborough and Duffield give informal demonstrations of the shop’s canoes.
Those interested in attending the “Gather” event via Zoom on March 16 can register beforehand on the shop’s website or send an email to the shop, whiterosecanoe@gmail.com, for the meeting link
More information on boats, paddles, gear, events and where to paddle can be found on White Rose Canoe’s website, whiterosecanoe.com.
Hours are Friday, noon to 6 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Ashlyn Giroux writes for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email her at: agiroux@newburyportnews.com
