NEWBURYPORT — Newburyport Youth Services has taken over the city’s adult recreation offerings and is bringing back an old favorite while jumping into the pickleball business as well.
Mayor Sean Reardon moved the Parks Department under the Department of Public Services earlier this year, bringing adult recreation under the purview of NYS Director Andrea Egmont.
Reardon said in a text message that adult recreation really wasn’t thriving under the former Parks Department.
“We saw this as a real opportunity to expand our offerings throughout the city,” he said.
Egmont said her goal is to absorb the current programs in the Parks Department while also offering new programming.
Egmont added that she is excited to work with Bill Mullen to bring back the Newburyport Hiking Club, which will be headed to Mount Agamenticus and Second Hill on July 22, Mount Wachusett on Aug. 17, Bridal Veil Falls Trail on Sept. 7 and Mount Major on Oct. 5.
“This was being run under the Parks Department for years,” she said. “They had a large group of people who did a number of hikes and they have a Facebook group of almost 300 members.”
People looking to register for the club can go to newburyportma.myrec.com or email jpauline@cityofnewburyport.com if they have questions.
The adult recreation program is working with Newburyport Pickleball to offer free casual-play pickleball at the Senior/Community Center courts with sessions running through Aug. 18 from 9 a.m. till noon.
The mayor, who has presented proposals to build a new home for NYS at 59 Low St., said bringing back the Hiking Club and offering casual-play pickleball is a good way to get adult recreation activities going again.
“The hope is to keeping adding to our offerings and eventually have a space at 59 Low St. to accommodate more programming,” he said. “If you have ideas for adult recreation opportunities in Newburyport, please reach out to Andi Egmont and her team.”
Egmont stressed that her department is not looking to duplicate Council on Aging or Newburyport Adult and Community Education efforts but is looking at offering recreational activities of its own.
“Newburyport Pickleball had been running some different sessions around town and they saw a need for casual play,” she said. “This will be good for people who are just getting started or who don’t want to be super competitive and they were looking to offer that. They had talked to the Senior/Community Center but once the Parks reorganization went through, it made sense for this to go under adult recreation. Because it’s more then just seniors.”
Pickleball is the fastest-growing sport in the nation, according to Egmont, who said it creates a positive, drop-in social opportunity for people.
“Pickleball is big just about everywhere these days,” she said.
Egmont also said NYS is looking to take suggestions from people in their 20s and 30s about what activities they might like.
“There really is no programming when it comes to that age group,” she said. “We just don’t see anything for them. So we’d really like to hear from them.”
Residents can send ideas to NYS via its website at https://newburyportyouthservices.com/.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
