NEWBURYPORT — Many of today’s mature athletes learned sports when they were youngsters, but pickleball is emerging as a remarkably popular game that wasn’t even played in this area a few years ago.
Now, hundreds of local adults have taken up the sport, and venues in Newburyport include Newburyport Tennis Club, Bresnahan Elementary School, Cashman Park and Perkins Park. Many other communities have courts as well.
“The game is popular at all levels of skill, from beginner to advanced,” said Deb DiPietro, pickleball director and certified instructor at Newburyport Tennis Club on Low Street. “One reason is that you can achieve a solid level of competence quickly.”
“Another is that players are friendly. Everyone wants to have a good time, and we welcome newcomers,” she added.
James Jones, who with Anita Greenwood runs programs at Cashman Park and on the basketball courts at Bresnahan, said pickleball provides health benefits for the heart and lungs because there is a lot of movement.
“For seniors, it’s a way to be active and to have fun,” Jones said.
Although relatively new to this area, pickleball has been played for more than a half century.
Pickleball is often compared to tennis, but the court is smaller and players do not run so far for the ball.
A pickleball court is 44 feet long and 20 feet wide; a tennis court is 120 feet long and 60 feet wide.
Pickleball players get only one serve, a rule that restrains athletes from smashing a delivery. The pickleball itself is characterized by numerous holes, so it cannot be hit as hard as a tennis ball. But it does have to be whacked vigorously to get it over the 36-inch net – 34 inches in the middle.
Historians say the game was created on Bainbridge Island, Washington, in 1965. Three men looking for something to do on the quiet island – and to keep their children from being bored — started playing a variation of badminton with Wiffle balls and paddleball rackets.
The men were Joel Pritchard, a congressman, Bill Bell and Barney McCallum, two businessmen. Pritchard’s wife, Joan Pritchard, reportedly came up with the name “pickleball.”
There are two views on the genesis of the name.
Some say it is a reference to the “pickle boat” at crew races (a popular sport in the Northwest). Such a vessel was composed of rowers thrown together randomly.
Another story goes that the name of the Pritchards’ dog was Pickles. But some national officials dismiss that tale because the pooch was reportedly born in 1968, several years after balls started flying.
Whatever the origin, courts have been full this summer in Newburyport. Organizers say that more than 1,000 seniors play regularly in this area.
Some schools are introducing the sport to youngsters, but for now it is mainly an activity for adults.
“I really like the game,” said Mandy Brooks of Newburyport, who often comes to the Low Street courts with her husband, Aaron Brooks. “You get exercise, you meet nice people and you’re learning something new.”
Betty Knox of Newburyport also enjoys pickleball.
“You don’t have to be a great athlete to play the game, but you get a good workout and have fun. It gets older people off the couch.”
Those who have played both tennis and pickleball say pickleball is easier to learn. There is less running, and players can return the ball without possessing classic strokes.
That said, many newcomers to pickleball take lessons at local venues so they can gain competence. Programs have online sites where players can sign up for courts and lessons.
Most play doubles. When two adults are on one side of the court, the combined wingspans mean that almost every ball can be reached.
Players dart up and back to win points at the net but there is not as much “running” as there is in tennis. Games are shorter in time, so players don’t get as fatigued as they might playing a set of tennis.
Pickleball is among the fastest-growing sports in the country. Pickleball grew in 2021 to 4.8 million players in the U.S., according to the 2022 Sports & Fitness Industry Association.
It has been growing at a rate of 11.5 percent nationally over the past five years.
In Newburyport, DiPietro said about 70 percent of her students and competitors are women. About 30 percent of players also play tennis, which might accelerate their learning.
In the winter, many play inside at Newburyport Tennis Club. In the summer, the cost is $5 per hour, and participants do not need to join the club. The cost of a racket starts at $40 and rises from there.
Joanne Stromaski of Atkinson, New Hampshire, who was recently playing at Cashman Park, called pickleball “a good workout” that allows you to meet people between games.
“The players are nice, and even if you go to an out-of-town court, you are welcomed and you can have a good time,” Stromanski said.
