PICR owner handed eviction notice by Newburyport Development

NEWBURYPORT – For more than 15 years, Plum Island Coffee Roasters has been a fixture near the city's waterfront, but its future is in doubt after owner Bruce Vogel was given eviction papers last week by the building's owner, Newburyport Development.
Vogel said Newburyport Development representative Chris Skiba handed him the eviction notice in person on Friday. In addition to Plum Island Coffee Roasters, Vogel owns Souffle's coffee shop in Market Square and formerly owned Commune on Pleasant Street.
"I think it's horrible. They didn't even talk to me," Vogel said Monday about the notice of eviction from the waterfront.
In a statement sent to The Daily News on Monday, Newburyport Development said Vogel's lease with the company, part of New England Development, expired in early 2019 and on Friday he was given 45 days notice to relocate.
"At this time we can announce the early fall opening of Luchos, a casual-style cantina from The Fleury Group," the statement said. "Luchos will serve burritos, tacos, bowls, and other Mexican and Southwest menu favorites. The new eatery will also offer weekend brunch in this waterfront location."
Vogel acknowledged he has been a tenant at will since 2019, meaning Newburyport Development had the legal right to ask him to leave whenever it saw fit. But despite a rocky at times relationship with his landlord, Vogel said he was surprised by the company's lack of communication.
"Does that make it OK? That's my question, just because you can, does it make it OK?" Vogel asked.
The news came just a few months after Vogel, the city's Ward 5 city councilor, was forced to close another coffee shop, Commune Cafe on Pleasant Street, after failing to reach an agreement with its landlord over rent payments. Vogel had been trying to sell the cafe but got no takers.
Rent was not an issue at Plum Island Coffee Roasters, according to Vogel, who said he paid $52,800 in rent in 2020.
Plum Island Coffee Roasters, located in Hilton's Boatyard near the new Tuscan Sea Grill & Bar restaurant, was founded in 2005 and run by co-owners Samantha Stephen and Joyce Coady. Vogel bought the business from them in January 2011.
According to Vogel, business has not been better at Plum Island Coffee Roasters, with 2020 being a "record-breaking year."
He calculated the business had 139,000 customers during the year, three-fourths of them being regulars.
"We had 93,000 rings on the register. We calculate each ring represents service to at least 1.5 customers," Vogel wrote in a statement to The Daily News.
With Commune shuttered and Plum Island Coffee Roasters in line to meet the same fate, it could mean the end of Vogel's career as a coffee seller.
"I don't know what's next in terms of what I am going to do. I know Souffle's won't support me. There's not enough money there to make a living," he said.
Vogel added that Plum Island Coffee Roasters serves as his only source of income, with Souffle's, which does roughly half the business, only breaking even.
"Aside from me, there is the staff – through the years and currently – some of the most dedicated, thoughtful and caring people I have ever known. At times, both a royal pain in the butt and a joy to work and laugh with, my heart and head goes out them as they have, on my behalf, put their hearts and souls into the Roasters. Even more amazingly, is their dedication to the customer – more often than not, as they see a customer coming in, their drink is ready before they order," Vogel wrote in the same statement.
In the phone interview, Vogel said Plum Island Coffee Roasters was a place where the community got together. Over the years, the shop has featured poetry readings, sing-alongs and other community building experiences.
"Not only is it devastating to me and my pocketbook, I am going to be really curious what the hue and cry is from the community," Vogel said.
Vogel said friends are encouraging him to open another coffee shop if he has to move Plum Island Coffee Roasters. But Vogel said the city is already saturated with coffee shops and doubted he could re-create "the magic" that made Plum Island Coffee Roasters so successful.
"What makes the Roasters is the location, there's no doubt about it." Vogel said.
Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
