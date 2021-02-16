NEWBURYPORT – Local reaction to the news that Plum Island Coffee Roasters was being forced out by its landlord to make way for a Mexican restaurant has led to an online petition that garnered roughly 1,000 signatures in only few hours starting Tuesday morning.
Plum Island Coffee Roasters owner Bruce Vogel said a Newburyport Development official visited his business, located in Hilton's Boatyard near the new Tuscan Sea Grill & Bar restaurant, on Friday and handed him an eviction notice.
Newburyport Development confirmed the visit in a statement to The Daily News and said Vogel's lease with the company, part of New England Development, expired in early 2019. On Friday, he was given 45 days notice to relocate.
At the same time, Newburyport Development announced a Mexican-style cantina, Luchos, would be operating in the space by the fall.
A Newburyport Development spokesperson confirmed on Tuesday via email that Luchos signed a lease with the company. The same email did not include a reaction to the online petition when asked by a Daily News reporter.
The petition, found at change.org, claims "the people of Newburyport and surrounding towns don't want another Mexican restaurant. They want to enjoy their coffee on the water like they have been doing for the past 15 years. Please sign and share this petition, if anything we can show Newburyport Development how much the community cares for PICR and that we wont let them take it away without a fight."
It was created by Sara Ganzenmuller and sent to Gov. Charlie Baker, U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Newburyport Mayor Donna Holaday and Newburyport Development, according to the website.
