ROWLEY — Pine Grove School students got their share of science Wednesday when more than 30 presenters from across the country wowed them during the school’s Science Enrichment Day.
Engineers, biologists, paleontologists, veterinarians, electricians and other professionals presented their workshops to students in 45-minute increments. A group of students from Triton Regional High School assisted and gave presentations at various stations.
Pine Grove Principal Nicole Laperriere said students were surveyed to match them with their desired stations.
“Students chose their top five workshops in a survey we made and then I placed all students in workshops with the help of a parent volunteer group I formed,” she said.
Stations were set up around the school and some were even outside, giving students the chance to walk around and learn from professionals in various fields. Students participated in experiments and hands-on activities at some stations while others got to listen and ask questions.
Outside near the garden, a group of young students crowded around two miniature horses visiting from Northeast Equine Rescue with Mary Martin and also Dr. Derek Cavatorta of Black Brook Veterinary Services.
Equipped with plastic yellow stethoscopes and ready to put their animal science skills to the test, they listened to the horses’ breathing and observed them closely.
Inside, more animals awaited students at another station as Dr. Danielle DiBoot and her assistant, Jaymie, of Rowley Animal Hospital brought along quite the crew to discuss different species and the medical phenomena they see day to day.
Tony the hairless sphynx cat, Pancho the one-eyed pup and Pancake the bearded dragon were accompanied by a rabbit and a ball python as students got to pet and hold them while learning about each species.
Some of the students’ fan-favorite stations included Fantastic Fossils with Tom and Electra Rich, Milkweed and Monarchs with butterfly gardener Katie Banks Hone, Aiming for Zero Waste with Liz McNerney of Farmers to You, DNA extraction with Jack Buss and Krist Hausken of New England Biolabs, and Living and Working in Space with mechanical engineer Bryan Dipersia and former NASA employee Jenna Haag.
Laperriere said the idea for such an event came to her one night while she was at home and that the entire Science Enrichment Day aligns with state educational standards.
Ashlyn Giroux writes for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email her at: agiroux@newburyportnews.com.
