ROWLEY – Pine Grove School Principal Christine Kneeland was named Massachusetts Principal of the Year in the recent online Massachusetts PTA award presentations.
In a press release about the event, Kneeland was recognized as a principal who is supportive, helpful and personally involved in the PTA. She has been a dedicated principal and PTA member at Pine Grove for more than 10 years.
The 110th state PTA conference also honored Pine Grove’s Angela Belanger with the Barbara Bailey Membership Award for her successful membership drive and Pine Grove School nurse Debbie Blanchette was presented the Unsung Hero Award for going “above and beyond the call of duty.”
The Salisbury Elementary School PTA was presented the Outstanding Advocate Award for its significant contributions through leadership and service. Salisbury PTA exemplifies and stands out among others, has adopted and carried out the mission of the PTA and volunteered their time to bring this to fruition, according to the press release.
The national PTA recently recognized SES PTA as a 2019-21 School of Excellence for its accomplishments in building a strong, effective family-school partnership. SES is the only school and PTA to hold this recognition in Massachusetts and one of 279 PTAs and schools nationwide to be designated a National School of Excellence.
In addition, Pine Grove and Salisbury both received numerous membership awards, including the Golden Apple for having 100% of its educators as members. Pine Grove’s membership drive increased its membership by 88% (259 members total) and Salisbury by 66% (271 members total). Salisbury was also awarded for having the most men as PTA members in the region.
Pine Grove also recognized the many efforts of its volunteers through the Simply Sweet Awards: Carla Cogliani, Nerissa Wallen, Carolyn D’Amato, Kerry Dei, Jen Johnson, and Kelly Laferriere.
