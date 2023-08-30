NEWBURYPORT — The city answered plenty of questions about its plans to double the parking at Lower Atkinson Common during a Conservation Commission walk through of the area Tuesday afternoon.
The city is looking to remove roughly 22 trees from Merrimac Street to make way for additional parking at Lower Atkinson Common, where the Pioneer League plays its baseball games.
The project will be funded by $569,512 in federal American Rescue Plan Act money and would double the parking from 45 to 90 spaces.
The city’s plan would also move a small wetlands area roughly 10 feet in order to extend the current gravel parking lot further into the property.
The proposal is about to enter the planning process and has also raised some concerns with abutting residents who believe removing all those trees is excessive, especially when accommodating a youth baseball league that plays a five-month regular season.
Although no Conservation Commission members spoke directly to the public, Chief of Staff Andrew Levine, Planning Director Andy Port and Special Projects Manager Kim Turner gave the crowd a brief update on the project after the seven-member board completed its walk.
Port said the site walk, which drew about 50 nearby residents and City Council candidates, was designed to get the Conservation Commission more familiar with the city-owned property, as well as the proposed plans before it holds a public hearing on the matter Sept. 5.
Turner said the city will be adding 19 trees to negate the impact of the 22 that would be lost.
“The idea is to bring in more shade to the center part of the park,” she said.
The expanded gravel parking lot would offer 56 spaces according to Turner, who said a sidewalk would also be added to Merrimac Street.
“There will also be no parking signs from Moulton (Street) to Plummer (Avenue),” she said.
Many of the residents in attendance voiced their own concerns about traffic on Merrimac Street but also wanted to make sure street trees remained to provide a canopy for shade and noise reduction.
Coffin Street resident Jane Snow said roughly 10,000 cars and trucks travel along Merrimac Street each day and she wanted to make sure any potential tree canopy did not hide any running or bicycling children from motorists’ views.
“You don’t want something that kids can pop out from being behind. That’s what happens now with the cars,” she said. “The kids are excited and they’re going to the back of their cars to put their equipment inside. They end up 3 feet into that lane and you hear the brakes screech. It’s a hard thing. But I think the kids’ safety is the biggest issue. So yes, have trees but make it so that people can see them coming.”
Pioneer League President Tim DeGraves said the project needs to tackle drainage concerns along the baseball diamonds, which regularly flood during heavy rains. The league typically begins playing on April 1 and will use the fields up until mid-October.
The city will also be adding a universally accessible playground near Pioneer Park that will be funded by $525,000 in Community Preservation Act money.
Turner said she hopes to see the playground completed by the end of the year, if not next spring.
“The manufacturer hasn’t shipped the equipment yet because they’re having delays,” she said. “So, that could get pushed to the spring. But we’re still hoping to get the playground in this season.”
Turner added no additional lighting will be installed in the new parking lot and a full-size, basketball and multi-sport court would also be installed in a future phase of the project.
“That’s not part of what we’re talking about, right now,” she said.
Lower Atkinson Common is located in Ward 4 where City Councilor Christine Wallace is not running for re-election to another two-year term.
But Wallace was on hand for Tuesday’s site walk, as were the four candidates seeking to replace her: Nancy Caswell, Ben Harman, David Lanphear and Sean McDonald.
McDonald said he was glad to have received more information about the project during the site walk.
“I played baseball here as a kid and I think it’s a good plan,” he said.
Lanphear also played Pioneer League ball as a kid and said he had a lot of games rained out after heavy rains.
“I’d like to see better drainage here, I love that,” he said.
Caswell said many of her concerns about the project were addressed Tuesday.
“My real concern was the exit of the parking lot, which I believe will provide the opportunity to slow traffic in many different fashions,” she said.
Harman said he believed the residents who tagged along for the site walk learned a lot.
“It’s clear from today that this is about a lot more than trees. It’s about traffic safety and the safety of pedestrians and the kids and families that are utilizing the Pioneer League,” he said. “So I hope we find a balance between what real concerns exist around tree removal, versus really enhancing the park for future use.”
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
