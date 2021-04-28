Newburyport, MA (01950)

Today

A few showers in the morning becoming a steady rain in the afternoon. High 51F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain likely. Low 46F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.