NEWBURYPORT — St. Paul's Episcopal Church will sponsor a fundraising pizza party at Flatbread in Amesbury on Oct. 6 from 5 to 9 p.m.
A portion of all pizza sales will benefit St. Paul's and its outreach programs since the church is unable to offer its annual Fall Fair & Silent Auction this year because of concerns about the coronavirus.
Pizza can be ordered for pickup or delivered through the DoorDash app. Flatbread is hosting indoor and outdoor dining. Masks are required.
For more information about the fundraiser, call 978-465-5351.
