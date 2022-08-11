AMESBURY — The Maples Crossing sports complex is one step closer to fruition after the Planning Board on Monday unanimously approved plans to build an air-supported "bubble" structure over a proposed artificial turf field.
Bridgewater-based Global Property Developers Corp. is preparing to open the first part of Phase 1 of its Maples Crossing sports complex when the YMCA Early Learning Center of Amesbury begins offering classes at 12 South Hunt Road, on Sept. 6.
Later phases of the Maples Crossing project will include a 410,000 foot, six-ice rink sports complex at 24 South Hunt Road. But with the city's approval already granted, Global Property Developers will soon be installing an artificial turf field directly next to the Early Learning Center that will be housed in an air-supported structure.
Maples Crossing Project Manager Mike Gorman said the air-supported structure, more commonly known as a "bubble," would be similar to structures at Northeastern University and Boston College, and city records show it would house a football-field-length turf athletic field.
"This represents the lower campus coming to life," Gorman said.
Gorman added the facility's turf field will need to be put down before the air-supported structure can be built.
"We are working aggressively on getting on a schedule and are doing all of the site work to prepare for the turf field," he said.
Gorman added his company is now working on finishing the necessary site work before putting down the turf field, so that it will last "a good, long time."
Although Global Property Developers has ordered the air-supported structure -(which comes complete with installation) - Gorman was hesitant to estimated an exact time when it would arrive.
"As soon as the approval was granted, the wheels began turning in motion to order the bubble. But, like everything else in life right now, it takes some time," he said.
Amesbury High School varsity boys lacrosse coach George White also works with the Amesbury Youth Lacrosse program and said he was very excited about the Maples Crossing turf field and bubble.
"I know the youth program is looking forward to be able to practice in the winter. It really has been a challenge to find turf time or to find a place to practice. It would be nice to have the kids playing more and sooner before the season starts and the same thing for the high school," he said.
Director of Planning Nipun Jain told the Planning Board during a remote meeting Monday night that the addition of the bubble was a "laser-focused" change. Planning Board Vice Chairman David Frick recused himself from Monday's vote.
"The only change to the approved site plan is the introduction of an air-supported structure which would provide an indoor facility for the recreational fields, which have already been approved," Jain said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.