NEWBURYPORT — The Planning Board critiqued the Institution for Savings' expansion plans for its State Street building, siding with abutters in the argument that the design is still too large for the neighborhood.
In late October, the Institution for Savings presented a new set of redesigned plans featuring clapboard-sided buildings with pitched roofs, which bank attorney Lisa Mead said are intended to be "reflective of the residential end of the property."
After hearing feedback from the Planning Board, bank representatives returned Wednesday with minor adjustments to the new design, but neighbors were still unimpressed with the size, saying the building would loom over surrounding houses on Otis Place and Prospect Street and disrupt the neighborhood's character.
During a presentation, Mead argued that the design meets all requirements of the city zoning ordinance and conforms with the Downtown Overlay District requirements.
Resident Aaron Clausen was one of several people who still opposed the project, saying it grew in size as new plans were introduced.
"By creating multiple volumes, the project seeks to be perceived as multiple buildings while concealing the actual size of it," Clausen said.
Tom Kolterjhan, co-president of the Newburyport Preservation Trust, said the project "is not in harmony with the purpose" of the Downtown Overlay District.
"This is a massive project, and neighbors deserve relief and resolution of their concerns," he said.
Jeff Caswell, a city resident who owns commercial property on State Street, was one of a few people who spoke in favor of the expansion design Wednesday.
"They have a right to build on their property ... it feels very fitting for the community," Caswell said. "It feels as though these people don't want anything at all in the parking lot, and I'm very much in favor of this" design.
The expansion would allow the bank to increase the number of employees in the building from 23 to 30. The employees who work in the 1980 addition would relocate to the new office space on the second floor of the expansion, with the first floor for parking.
The new design comes after months of complaints raised by a group of neighbors about the size and scale of the proposed building.
The new design also features 62 parking spaces along with features such as "gables, pitches, articulation and various setbacks," all of which help to reduce the design's massing while being consistent with the neighborhood, Mead said.
Planning Board Chair Bonnie Sontag called on Institution for Savings officials to reduce the project's height and size, also asking the bank to create greater setbacks on the side of the building facing Prospect Street.
Planning Board member Anne Gardner expressed "extreme disappointment" with the bank, saying that the project has grown in size in recent months despite requests from neighbors and board members for the opposite to occur.
"From the beginning, our board has asked for something smaller," Gardner said. "It's insincere for the bank to say they've listened to neighbors, I don't think they have."
"It looks too massive. I believe it is out of scale with the historic neighborhood and with the building," said board member Elisabeth DeLisle. "I think the bank needs to think outside the box a little or beyond what the ideal situation is with them for this large addition."
The board continued discussion of the expansion to its meeting Dec. 2.
Staff writer Jack Shea covers Newburyport City Hall.
