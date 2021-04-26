Planning Board postpones action on Plum Island restaurant plan

NEWBURY — The Planning Board held off on voting on a proposed Plum Island restaurant last week but is expected to vote at a special meeting Wednesday.
The site plan review for Plum Island Sunset Club — a 164-seat restaurant with indoor and outdoor service at 2 Old Point Road, was continued until Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Planning Board Chair Peter Paicos was unable to attend a hearing on the proposal last week, so board members were not comfortable ruling on the application submitted by Vincent Godin of Cottages Commercial LLC. The fact that the board had only received a draft earlier in the afternoon was also a factor.
Given these two obstacles, Vice Chair Larry Murphy, who was leading the meeting in Paicos’ place, said he believe it was “not fruitful to move forward.”
“It’s difficult to put the board in a position of approving a plan they haven’t seen,” he said.
When Paicos suggested continuing the hearing until next month, Godin said the clock was running down on his efforts to get the restaurant operating for the warm weather. He still needs to meet with the Select Board and receive approval for his liquor license from the state, a process that could take five weeks.
“We’re at the point where it’s either a go or no-go for this summer,” he said.
“I understand the applicant’s time restraints,” said board member George Morse. He suggested holding a special meeting and having Paicos participate remotely if he cannot be there in person. The chairman could also submit his comments in writing, Murphy added.
Resident Steve Mangion asked for access to the draft decision before the meeting Wednesday.
“We don’t usually distribute that to the public ahead of time,” said Town Planner Martha Taylor.
“Well, we have a request for it and it is a public document,” Murphy said, instructing her to post it on the Planning Board’s page of the town website.
Noting that Godin’s team has worked hard to address concerns raised during the hearing since it first opened this past winter, associate member Mary Stohn said the board “should do everything and anything to help them.”
“I would like to see this go forward,” said her colleague, Woody Knight. “Summer’s knocking on our door.”
Demolition of the former Angie’s Service gas station on the site began Friday.
The chairman’s absence was also cited as a reason for holding off on a vote for a special permit and an open space residential development application for a subdivision at 15 Coleman Road.
The town counsel determined the applicant had “more than enough contiguous uplands” to qualify for two bonus units under the regulations, Taylor said. The board previously asked town counsel to clarify the language in the regulation as it relates to how many density bonuses a developer can receive.
Applicant Tom Zahoruiko is seeking approval for a seven-lot open space residential development, which includes two bonus lots. In his plan, approximately 27.2 contiguous acres — or 86% of the site — is proposed as permanently preserved open space. Of this amount, 65% is upland, not including wetlands.
Zahoruiko said delaying a vote again is just “kicking it further down the road.”
The applicant has satisfied or gone “substantially beyond expectations” for a majority of the objectives, engineer Phil Henry said.
“These are not easy times in any business. We want to get moving ahead,” Zahoruiko said.
“I totally understand what you are saying and I feel the urgency of what you want to get done,” Stohn said, but proceeding without Paicos was inefficient considering how involved he is with this application.
“I put a lot of stock in what our chairman has to say. I don’t think this is going to set you back,” Murphy said. “I appreciate the sentiment of what you said and I value Peter as well,” Zahoruiko said. The hearing was continued to May 5 at 6:30 p.m.
A hearing on a proposed open space residential development by developer Mark DePiero for 105 High Road became tense when abutter Kathryn O’Brien insisted on reading aloud a letter Murphy initially thought was already on record from another abutter with concerns about decreased property values associated with projects such as this one.
Her comments switched to the hazardous nature of the open space DePiero is making available to the public. Murphy asked O’Brien to get to the point. O’Brien stopped commenting, saying, “You’re not listening anyway.”
Kendra Beauparlant, who said she worries about increased traffic on High Road, contended the Planning Board is ignoring the wishes of Newbury residents.
Abutter Chuck Colby of Colby Farms accused DePiero of making false claims about access to the Great Marsh from the site. “I just want to get it on record that the Colby family is against this property,” he said.
But several other residents praised DePiero for the work he has done previously in town and described the developer and his staff as “very professional.”
The hearing resumes on May 19 at 7:15 p.m. as does a site plan review for a new building and storage space at 84 Boston Road.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.