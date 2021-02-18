NEWBURYPORT — The Planning Board acknowledged improvements to the Institution for Savings' expansion plans for its State Street building, but again criticized the size and mass of the design.
During a public hearing Wednesday, bank attorney Lisa Mead shared revised plans that included the removal of all program space on the first floor and a reduction of the program space on the second floor; the return to a brick façade; more windows on the Prospect Street side; a new roof design with slate shingles; a reduced footprint with increased setbacks; and a mixture of granite, limestone, brick and other features to break up the massing.
The bank also decreased the usable square footage from 7,712 to 6,512 square feet, Mead said.
In its fourth supplemental report to the board regarding this project, the Historical Commission noted, "The latest plans reflect significant and laudable efforts to reduce the impression of size, scale and/or 'massing,' as compared to the three prior designs.
"Sadly, the fact (versus the appearance) of excessive mass remains: the eave height of the proposed building – the characteristic with the most influence on the impression of height, in our opinion – remains unchanged, and the footprint is much larger than the historic building," the commission added. "Also, in reverting to a more commercial architectural design of brick and stone, the proposed building is more dissonant with its immediate setting than the prior design."
As a result, the commission said the proposed design does not conform to the Secretary of the Interior's Standards for Rehabilitation.
During the meeting's public comment portion, Mayor Donna Holaday, who noted that she never comes before boards to speak, said she felt compelled to note the significant contributions the bank has made to the city over the past century.
Though she admitted the bank made some "missteps" at the start of the process, the mayor said she was in full support of the recent revisions and asked the Planning Board to approve them.
More than a dozen abutters on Prospect and Garden Streets and Otis Place also spoke at the meeting, many of whom agreed the recent revisions were an improvement but that the size was still too large for the neighborhood, even after a year of these discussions.
"The passage of a year, the simple passage of time, irrespective of the fact that it's a year that none of us will ever get back, does not relieve any of us of our duty to ensure that this is a responsible front," said Steven Charette, a direct abutter on Prospect Street.
Mead argued that the design meets all requirements of the city zoning ordinance and conforms with Downtown Overlay District requirements.
"What we're trying to construct here is a commercial use that is allowed by right within the commercial district, which happens to abut residential districts," she said, explaining how there are other areas in the city where commercial district brick buildings are adjacent to smaller residential structures.
Mead also argued that the board has to take the entire current building into account when discussing its mass. Mead said board members cannot ignore the 1980s addition to the original, historic building when making judgments.
Additionally, the bank provided opinions by two historic preservation consultants, concluding that the proposed design does conform to the Secretary of the Interior's standards, contrary to what the commission said.
In response to neighbors and board members questioning why the bank did not try to expand closer to the State Street side, Mead said "the concern was there that it would truly diminish the view coming up State Street of the 1870 building, and we would just be having a different conversation."
At the bank's request, the board continued discussion of the expansion to its meeting March 17 at 7 p.m.
Information about this project, including records of public comment and other documents, can be found at www.cityofnewburyport.com/planning-board/agenda-items/93-state-street-10.
