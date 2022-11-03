WEST NEWBURY — Despite being the only town board that still holds virtual-only meetings, the Planning Board recently announced it would continue the practice at least until March.
During its most recent meeting, Planning Board Chairperson Ann Bardeen took the group’s collective temperature for continuing the practice set in place following Gov. Charlie Baker’s executive order on March 12, 2020 which suspended certain provisions of the state’s Open Meeting Law.
This July, Baker’s order – enacted as a COVID-19 accommodation — was extended through March 2023. Cities and towns continue to have the option to hold public meetings remotely or in a hybrid format.
Member Ray Cook liked the ease with which the board could review the large-scale documents that are often part of an application or request before planners. The online platform also makes it easier to include the public in this type of review, Cook said.
Both he and colleague Tim Cronin noted that virtual meetings have been better attended by the public, which they agreed was a good thing.
“Document sharing has been wonderful,” agreed Bardeen. But the board acknowledged that with a good-sized screen — similar to what is available in the first floor meeting room at the town offices — this benefit could still be offered at in-person sessions.
According to Town Clerk Jim Blatchford, the Select Board and Zoning Board of Appeals offer a hybrid meeting option –with board members situated at the Town Office and presenters or members of the public able to attend either in person or via Zoom.
“As for virtual meetings, it’s just the Planning Board who consistently meets virtually,” he said, adding that sometimes a board will use the virtual option to accommodate members who cannot be there in person. “But for the most part, every other board meets in person,” he said.
Planning Board member Brian Murphey wondered about the status of hybrid meeting technology and whether other local boards were interested in that approach. Bardeen felt other towns were doing it more effectively, saying that any hybrid meetings in West Newbury right now are “really kind of a mess.”
She stressed that not having to commute to a meeting makes it easier for consultants to attend, as well as for members who simply cannot be there in person for whatever reason.
“It doesn’t matter where we are, we can all attend the meetings,” she said.
For member Deb Hamilton there was not a lot of difference either way.
“This ain’t broke, so don’t fix it,” she said.
The board agreed it was important to keep in mind that not everyone in town has the technology at home or the technical know-how to join a virtual meeting. But the meetings can also be accessed via telephone, Murphey pointed out. The group will keep meeting virtually until next March’s deadline, with Bardeen checking in periodically during that time period to make sure this was still the right choice for the board.
The Planning Board meets via the Zoom platform, with access to the link found on its bi-weekly meeting agenda at www.wnewbury.org/planning-board . Planners typically meet the first and third Tuesdays of each month.
