NEWBURYPORT — The future of this year’s Yankee Homecoming celebration is up in the air because of the coronavirus pandemic, according to the event’s vice president, Jason Lacroix.
The 63rd annual Yankee Homecoming celebration, themed “Welcome Home,” is slated for July 25 through Aug. 2. The festival arguably marks the city’s busiest time of the year and draws thousands of residents and visitors to participate in a variety of events.
But due to concerns about the spread of coronavirus, city officials have been unsure whether the pandemic will have subsided enough by this summer for the city to hold such a large gathering.
On Tuesday, Lacroix told the Board of Health during its remote meeting that while organizers are planning the city’s 2020 celebration, “nothing is off the table,” including the possibility of canceling, abbreviating or postponing the festival.
“July 25 is a long way away. We think it’s a little pre-emptive to cancel it right now,” Lacroix said, adding that the Yankee Homecoming committee will continue to monitor the pandemic and probably make “significant decisions” by mid- to late May.
“Things could look very different two weeks from now, so we’re staying very fluid,” he said. “There’s no solid decisions at all.”
Lacroix added that because the pandemic is putting a “tremendous strain” on local businesses which usually sponsor and support the festival, organizers could come up short on money to hold some of the events.
“Even if we are permitted to have large gatherings, we may be in a financial crisis,” Lacroix said. “So from a sheer financial standpoint, it could be an abbreviated festival. That being said, if things go very, very well, this could be the biggest homecoming ever because people could be really excited to get outside and gather again.”
Lacroix said the committee may also have to evaluate each Yankee Homecoming event to rate it for safety. He admitted that the Veterans Luncheon may have to be canceled or postponed because it involves an older group of participants who could be put at risk.
Board of Health members expressed some doubt that the pandemic will clear up in time for Yankee Homecoming to proceed and emphasized the low likelihood that holding the festival would make sense this summer.
“The probability is low, but I suppose if you get to the point where there’s a big decline in cases and we’re able to test rapidly … and really suppress the spread in the community,” said Board of Health member Dr. Robert Slocum. “I think it’s unlikely that any of this will occur, but I don’t know that it’s completely out of the realm of possibility.”
The board then tabled the discussion of Yankee Homecoming until its meeting May 7.
