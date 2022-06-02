NEWBURYPORT — The Emma Andrews Library and Community Center at 77 Purchase St. will hold its annual Plant Sale on Saturday, June 4 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
If there are an excess of plants or plants in a backyard garden that need dividing, consider donating the plants to the library. Label the type of plant. Plants may be dropped off any time on Friday, June 3 in the library’s backyard or after 8 a.m. on Saturday morning, June 4.
Attend the sale or bring a friend or two to shop the Saturday sale. All sales’ proceeds go to fund the general expenses to keep the library running.
