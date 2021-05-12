NEWBURYPORT — The Greater Newburyport/Bura Alliance, a sister city organization that connects Newburyport to Bura, Kenya, is holding its fourth annual plant sale for the rest of May and throughout June.
A wide variety of perennial plants will be available at the sale, which will be held at 8 Maple St., West Newbury, and open daily.
Proceeds will be used to buy school uniforms for orphans in Bura plus help combat COVID-19 in the rural Kenyan area.
A school uniform costs $25 and the organization ordinarily buys more than 100 each year.
For further information, visit the GNBA website at www.masskenya.org.
