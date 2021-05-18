BYFIELD — The Friends of Newbury Town Library holds its annual plant sale fundraiser at the library, 0 Lunt St., on Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
In 2019, the plant sale raised $3,173 and it is a major source of the Friends' revenue. The group will offer a large selection of quality, locally grown plants and flowers at good prices while supporting the library.
The Friends of Newbury Town Library is a nonprofit charitable organization, so all proceeds pay for children's crafts, library programs and other expenses.
There will be various raffles. Sale organizers will follow COVID-19 protocols as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Masks will be required and everyone is asked to respect social distancing guidelines.
Anyone who can donate plants to the sale or who has questions can email friendsofnewburytownlibrary@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.