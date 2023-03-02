NEWBURYPORT — The late Peter “Pete” Pollard, a local man often seen waving to motorists over the years, will soon be immortalized with a plaque at the corner of State and Pleasant streets, where he spent so much time greeting locals and visitors alike.
Pollard died at age 64 in October but he was known to many as the “Mayor of State Street” ever since he began standing in front of Richdale Convenience Store in the early 2000s.
Pollard, a proud member of Newburyport High School’s Class of 1977, worked as an athletic trainer for his alma mater as well as the Triton Regional School District.
He also worked as a certified emergency medical technician but a serious car accident in 1991 left him with short-term memory loss and he was unable to find steady work.
Pollard also suffered a bad fall that took him away from his corner on a full-time basis in 2018.
Based on the positive impact Pollard had on the downtown area, the City Council unanimously approved a resolution Monday night authorizing the placement of a plaque at the corner of State and Pleasant streets, which will be known as “Pete’s Corner.”
Ward 6 City Councilor Byron Lane co-sponsored the resolution along with at-large Councilor Connie Preston.
Lane said he knew Pollard well from his own days playing sports at the high school and he was more than happy to approve the “Pete’s Corner” resolution with a hearty, “Yeat da bun” on Monday night.
“Pete was always around and was always rooting for everybody,” he said. “It didn’t matter what team you were on or whatever. He was always that nice guy who was always rooting for you.”
Pollard was a great example of the type of person who made the downtown the great place that it has become, Lane added.
“He was always yelling ‘Yeat’ to people and was always friendly,” Lane said. “One of my favorite things to do in the summertime was to drive up State Street with my windows open. I knew if I would see Pete, I’d give him the biggest ‘Yeat’ and he’d yell back ‘bun!’ and half the people there wouldn’t know what was going on.”
According to local legend, the term “Yeat da bun” (which sometimes includes “son” as a punctuation) was yelled from ship to ship for Newburyport Navy men to identify each other during World War II, and possibly earlier.
Lane said the NHS Class of ‘77 is raising money to purchase the plaque that would be placed at “Pete’s Corner.”
“It will all be done through private donations and there will be no tax money involved. There’s enough people out there that we believe will donate money to the cause because of the way they feel about Pete,” he said.
Preston said in a text message that she was delighted to co-sponsor the resolution.
“I initially met Pete on the corner of State and Pleasant like so many others but I became much closer to Pete when he entered a nursing home where I volunteer. He often lamented about how much he missed hanging out on that corner and talking to people. Pete personified everything wonderful about being a Clipper and was very proud of his long history here. He would be thrilled to know that he will be remembered this way,” she said.
Ward 5 City Councilor Jim McCauley introduced the resolution to the council Monday and said Pollard was a “great guy.”
“I didn’t know him as well as Byron but he was always one of those welcome pieces to the city. He always had a positive word for everyone and was trying to be kind and I think he lived that,” he said.
Lane said he believes Pollard would be very happy to see “Pete’s Corner” immortalized.
“He’d be over the moon about it and would just laugh at the thing and think it’s great,” he said.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
