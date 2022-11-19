WEST NEWBURY — The memory of a man considered to be among the best athletes and the finest coaches ever to hail from town will be publicly preserved near a local ball field named in his honor.
An 8-inch-by-8-inch plaque bearing the name – along with some noteworthy accomplishments – of the late Elmer Harold Burnham will soon be installed in a dugout at Burnham Baseball Field on Bachelor Street. In 1961, residents at West Newbury’s annual Town Meeting voted to name the field after Burnham.
The Select Board approved of the recognition at a recent meeting, but because the dugout is on property belonging to the Park and Recreation Commission, it has to OK the plan. The neighboring community gazebo, which the Select Board oversees, was the original spot proposed, but town officials thought the playing field’s dugout was more fitting.
Burnham was born Sept. 8, 1894, at the Burnham Homestead, 154 Main St. He excelled at track and field, and basketball. Burnham was captain of the West Newbury High School baseball team, and was referred to as “the best amateur infielder in the vicinity” while playing in a local baseball league at age 17.
“Decades after his playing days ended, Burnham was called ‘an exceptional athlete – possibly the best West Newbury High ever had,’” according to a minute history report created by the West Newbury Historical Commission.
Burnham, a World War veteran, took a job in 1916 at Central High School in South Bend, Indiana, where he taught physical education and coached football for 16 seasons.
He was hired as the head football coach at Purdue University in 1942 after serving as the school’s freshman football coach for seven years. In 1943, his Purdue Boilermakers went 9–0, sharing the Big Ten Conference title with the University of Michigan’s Wolverines.
From 1944 to 1960, Burnham continued to rack up victories as the head football coach at the University of Rochester. Under his leadership, the Yellowjackets went undefeated in 1952 and 1958, with an overall record of 82–48–6 in 17 seasons.
In 1975, he was inducted into the Indiana Football Hall of Fame and into Rochester’s Athletic Hall of Fame as the school’s winningest coach in 1992.
Tom Flaherty of West Newbury, who spent more than 50 years training young football players, including as the longtime coach for Pentucket Regional High School, recalls learning about Burnham shortly after he and his wife, Fran, moved to town in 1963.
“Somewhere in those early years, either Johnny or Shike Willis talked to me about Elmer Burnham, and they showed me his home on Main Street,” he recalled.
Flaherty remembers a trip he took with Burnham to attend the Agganis Football Classic – an annual end-of-summer North Shore staple named in honor of “the Golden Greek,” Harry Agganis of Boston University football fame. The game is an all-star contest featuring recently graduated high school football standouts facing off at Manning Field in Lynn.
Flaherty called it “a delightful trip” during which the two men talked football, family and Burnham’s storied career.
“It was – and is – a memory that I cherish. We move to West Newbury and I meet a famous, successful college football coach that was a West Newbury native,” he said.
Burnham and his family spent holidays and summers at the Burnham Homestead and after retiring, he divided his time between Rochester and West Newbury, where he participated in American Legion events and recreational sports.
Burnham died on March 9, 1977, in Rochester at age 82. His funeral was held in West Newbury and his grave is in Merrimack Cemetery on Pleasant Street.
When Burnham’s son Robert died in 2012, Flaherty was contacted by relatives hoping to visit the ball field that bears the family name while in town for the funeral.
He arranged for a small ceremony at the field where he spoke about why Burnham was considered one of the town’s most famous residents. It was a history of which many present at the ceremony were not aware.
“That really excited so many of the family, especially the next generations – because they just didn’t know,” Flaherty said.
He isn’t exactly sure how he wound up with the plaque but Flaherty recently turned it over to the town clerk, who gave it to the Historical Commission.
Commissioners proposed installing it inside the gazebo so it would be near Burnham Baseball Field, but sheltered from the weather. But former Select Board member Ann O’Sullivan had another idea.
“Why not put it in the dugout?” she said. “So the kids will see it.”
