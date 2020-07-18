NEWBURYPORT – As of July 10, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health lifted a statewide ban on the use of reusable bags at grocery stores. Gov. Charlie Baker rescinded the emergency order he issued in March, which suspended the use of reusable bags in stores and froze the ban on single use plastic bags in the 139 cities and towns that had passed such prohibitions.
In the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, when there was less known about how people transmitted the virus, the commonwealth issued a number of emergency orders out of an abundance of caution. However, since then, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has determined that the primary means of transmission is person-to-person through infected respiratory droplets, among other findings, which prompts the continued need for face masks.
State Rep. Lori Ehrlich, D-Marblehead, the chief sponsor of the bill which would ban single use plastic bags statewide said, "This is great news. Our waterways, wildlife, and sewer drains all stand to benefit from Gov. Baker's restoration of local ordinances designed to keep plastic out of the environment. Now that the status of local efforts is back to where we were, we can refocus our energy on making this state law."
The detrimental polluting effect of plastic bags is well documented, which led to their ban in 139 Massachusetts communities, including Newburyport. Now, that the ban is back in effect, retail stores in Newburyport will no longer give out thin film plastic bags and shoppers can also return to bringing their reusable bags to food stores.
