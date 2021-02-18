NEWBURYPORT — Newburyport Public Library hosts actress and historian Kathryn Woods for a one-woman play, “A Woman Ain’t I: A Depiction of Sojourner Truth,” about the life of Sojourner Truth via Zoom on March 2 at 6:30 p.m.
Sojourner, near the end of her life in this play, recalls her days as a child after being born a slave in New York. Isabella “Belle” Baumfree renamed herself Sojourner Truth and walked away from slavery.
Sojourner blossomed as an evangelist, abolitionist and seeker of rights for women. Woods provides spiritual music in her performance that Sojourner may have sung. There will be time for questions at the end of the performance.
Register online via the event calendar at www.newburyportpl.org/events/03-2021 or by calling the library at 978-465-4428, ext. 242.
A link will be emailed to participants upon registration. If you do not receive a link, email info@newburyportpl.org or call the library.
