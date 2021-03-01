WEST NEWBURY — Just as they promised last year when voters granted their request for $462,857 in Community Preservation Act money to build a handicapped-accessible play structure and resolve drainage issues at Page Elementary School, playground planning committee members are seeking design feedback from the community.
Approximately 17 people attended a recent virtual session run by parent organizer Tricia Sabulis and Page Principal Dustin Gray. Among the participants were Amy Wilson, a former Page student and the school’s current physical education teacher; and Pentucket Regional Middle School physical education teacher Meghan Goldweber, who also attended Page as a child.
Most of the meeting was spent receiving input from participants on what the ideal playground would — or would not — include. Along with traditional favorites such as swings, slides, and monkey bars ranging in a variety of heights, a wide range of other options were suggested.
“Kids love ziplines. They just love them,” said Patsy Fish, a physical therapist familiar with many playgrounds in the area. “They also like merry-go-rounds, safe, little merry-go-rounds.”
Spots to play catch, structures to climb through that aren’t too snug, and space for children to run or to maneuver their wheelchairs around were also high on her list.
Other participants’ ideas included: free-standing structures that a child in a wheelchair or walker could use; a firetruck-shaped structure to sit in or a play kitchen to spark the imagination; basketball hoops at different heights; and opportunities for making noise, such as with chimes or drums.
Katie Schofield's daughter loves Ninja warrior-type obstacle courses — with a rock-climbing component, logs to jump over, a wiggly bridge and ladders to climb.
Topography that rises and falls can provide a customized feel to the playground while also offering spaces for children who might want to play alone — including those with disabilities that are not apparent, said Brad Buschur. Sneaking in some spots for quiet time within the larger area is a good idea, Goldweber agreed.
Belle Keller proposed that installing a simple viewfinder would allow children to capture the spectacular view behind Page up close and help to “tie them into where we live.”
Allison Geary liked the idea of providing shade and perhaps a path along the perimeter leading to a bench where a child could “grab some space away from the chaos” and read a book.
Sabulis said while the committee is strictly focusing on playground design at this point, others could certainly fundraise for additional items such as shade and benches. Town Manager Angus Jennings noted that selectmen have set up an account for any private donations people in the community wish to make.
The committee plans to visit other playgrounds for inspiration as well. Spaulding Hospital playground in Charleston, the playground at Assembly Place in Somerville, and the new playground at Bagnall Elementary School in Groveland were mentioned.
The current Page playground, installed in the late 1990s, serves about 345 students during the school day and about 125 children in West Newbury’s summer recreation program.
The playground is frequently unusable due to stormwater and ponding issues.
“Weather in New England can really shut down our playground for weeks,” Gray said. In addition, the wood chip surface and structures do not comply with the Americans With Disabilities Act.
A $20,000 state grant received in 2019 is being applied to fund an accessible walkway from the back parking lot to the swings, two additional ADA-compliant swings, a new surface under the swings, and engineering costs to resolve that area’s drainage issues.
A smaller playground on the grass in front of the school is not handicapped accessible and would have to be addressed by the town at some point as well.
