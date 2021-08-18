NEWBURYPORT — The Band of Brushes and The Newburyport Ten of the Newburyport Art Association will gather together for their annual show and sale from Tuesday through Sept. 5 in the gallery at 65 Water St.
The Band of Brushes includes artists Dorothy Aham, Michelle Champion, Grace Daly, Karen Fitzgerald, Mary Francis, Christine Molitor Johnson, Fran Kaplan, Kris Munroe, Janice Reynolds and Mary Ann Varoski; the Newburyport Ten features Cynthia Cooper, Dale Partis Greene, Susan Jaworski-Stranc, Margery Jennings, Marjet Lesk, Susan Luca, Daniel Shaw, Susan Spellman, Janet Sutherland and Jacob Towle.
Both groups will exhibit work that will be available for sale. These Newburyport-based plein air groups have put together a show of work painted in a variety of media in local surroundings.
Even during the pandemic, these artists were able to gather in their outdoor settings and paint, according to a press release.
The public is invited to a free meet-and-greet with the artists in the Sculpture Garden behind the art association on Aug. 27 from 4 to 6 p.m.
Gallery hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m.
