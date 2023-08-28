NEWBURY — With the town’s current fire chief not interested in making the role permanent, the town has put the pedal to the metal in terms of finding a successor to the recently retired Douglas Janvrin.
Janvrin retired Aug. 8 after six years as chief and 36 years of service.
While Deputy Chief Wallace Ziehler, a 44-year veteran of the department, will assume the leadership role as interim fire chief until the new department head begins his or her tenure, Ziehler has alerted town officials that he is not a candidate for the job of permanent chief and plans to return to his role as deputy fire chief once a replacement has been hired.
The search is being handled by Community Paradigm Associates, an organization focused on governmental, community and nonprofit concerns.
Bernard Lynch, managing principal at Paradigm, is coordinating the search along with Town Administrator Tracy Blais.
“Newbury’s Fire Department is a relatively new municipal department and it’s still being built. There’s a lot of great work that can be done,” Lynch said.
The position of fire chief/assistant director of emergency management was posted about a week ago through the Massachusetts Municipal Association and the Massachusetts Fire Chiefs Association, as well as through distribution to other interested parties.
Lynch indicated that Paradigm has already received “close to six” applications, and he expects to receive considerably more before the application deadline of Sept. 6.
When asked if there are any internal candidates for the position, Lynch declined to comment. He plans to send the names of the finalists to the Newbury Select Board during the first week of October, and estimates that the new chief could be on the job by early November if the process goes as planned.
After initial interviews are completed, approximately four candidates will be chosen to move on to the “assessment center” phase of the search.
The assessment process is expected to include a daylong series of exercises that will test candidates’ leadership aptitude, public presentation/communication skills, and ability to navigate personnel issues.
A panel of experts will assess each candidate according to a rigorous rubric. The results and composite scores, along with other application materials, will be shared with town officials involved in the hiring, and a final decision will be made after a review of all data.
Newbury, like many communities, has faced challenges in recruiting and retaining firefighters, according to officials.
Ziehler, while reluctant to pinpoint the greatest challenge the new fire chief would face, said recruitment and retention are problems everywhere.
“Locally, regionally and nationally,” Ziehler said.
He conceded that salaries may be a factor in recruiting new firefighters, but added, “I’m really not sure if that’s it.”
In Newbury, paramedic firefighters I/II start at about $53,000 per year, while emergency medical technicians/firefighters start at about $50,000. This compares to average starting salaries of about $70,000 per year in Salisbury, $64,000 in Newburyport and $63,000 in Amesbury.
Lynch said recruitment and retention problems are compounded by a tight labor market (both public and private), with limited opportunities for firefighters to take on extra work during their off-hours.
The Newbury Fire Department serves Newbury, Old Town, Byfield and Plum Island. It provides fire protection, rescue, and emergency medical services for more than 6,500 residents, covering 26.3 square miles.
The department employs four full-time firefighter/EMTs, and two full-time firefighter/paramedics, along with on-call firefighters. The fire chief is supported by a deputy chief, three captains and a captain training officer.
The annual salary for the fire chief position is $110,000, according to the posted job description. The department’s fiscal 2024 budget is approximately $1.39 million, which represents an increase of 3% over the previous budget amount.
Those interested in applying should visit apply@CommunityParadigm.com, with the subject: “Newbury Fire Chief.”
