SALISBURY — The annual Salisbury Days celebration will return to the Town Common and a portion of the beach this weekend.
A senior Skee-Ball tournament will be offered Friday at 1 p.m. at Joe's Playland, 15 Broadway. Preregistration is required with the Senior Center. Call 978-462-2412.
A cornhole tournament will be featured Saturday at Memorial Field beginning at noon with an 11 a.m. registration.
A vintage drive-in movie is scheduled in the Hunt Memorial Beach Parking Lot, 380 Beach Road, on Saturday from 6 to 8 p.m.
Activities will be featured Sunday on the Town Common at 17 Elm St., including a craft fair and activities from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Singing Trooper Daniel Clark will perform Sunday on the Town Common from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Preregistration is required with the Senior Center. Call 978-462-2412.
Kids can gather for a children's costume parade at the Town Common beginning at 12:30 p.m. A children's magic show with magician BJ Hickman will be held on the Town Common from noon to 2:45 p.m.
Preregistration for both children's events is required by emailing planningadmin@salisburyma.gov by noon on Friday.
The results of the jack-o'-lantern and scarecrow contests will be announced at the common Sunday from 3 to 3:30 p.m.
The weekend will close out with a drive-in movie double feature at the Hunt Memorial Beach Parking Lot on Sunday from 6 to 10 p.m.
Salisbury Days website: www.salisburyma.gov/planning-and-development/pages/salisbury-days.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
