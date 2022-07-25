NEWBURY — The Plum Island Aerodrome is one of the oldest airfields in the country, and it recently received a “facelift” that included a repaved runway and perimeter landscaping to make it more contemporary.
The project cost almost $2 million, local aviation officials say, and it was done by the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.
“This project was fully funded by the Commonwealth and is necessary to keep the runway in a state of good repair,” said Jeffrey DeCarlo, MassDOT administrator of its aeronautics division, in a statement. “MassDOT is pleased to work with officials at municipal airports to support infrastructure needs.”
Dick Copithorne, vice president and assistant manager of the airport, said airport officials were “lucky” to get support from the state on the repaving.
“Last year the project was dropped from the state budget, but the engineering had been done,” he said.
The aerodrome, located on the Plum Island Turnpike, is staying true to a dual purpose of providing services for small planes and reveling in its past.
Historic New England runs the privately owned, public-use airport and is operated by Plum Island Aerodrome, Inc., a non-profit corporation. Remarkably, it operates daily despite having no full-time employees.
Airport officials say it averages 54 flights per week. Pilots are responsible for themselves – there is no air-traffic control center. About 10 aircraft are based there. The main airstrip is about 2,100 feet long and 50 feet wide. The airfield itself sits on a parcel of about 17 acres.
The aerodrome offers flying lessons and scenic flights and it hosts gatherings of those who fly miniature aircraft. The Plum Island Airport Radio Control Flyers, Inc., for instance, is slated to convene at the site from Aug. 15 to 21.
An airport for the ages
Unlike most modern airports, part of its mission is stressing the history of the facility and it is a history that goes back almost as far as the first flights of the Wright brothers, who initially lifted off in 1903.
Museum officials say W. Starling Burgess, a yacht designer from Marblehead, got involved in aviation here in 1910.
According to a narrative supplied by the museum at the airport, after an initial flight at Chebacco Lake, Hamilton, Burgess looked for a more permanent place to hold his tests.
He settled on Plum Island, because he felt its long expanse of flat land and distance from town made it a prime location for flying.
Greely S. Curtis, a wealthy investor with an aeronautical and engineering background, approached Burgess and offered to act as a financial partner. Curtis arrived at Plum Island in April 1910, and in June they organized Burgess Co. & Curtis.
The company conducted many tests. The initial testing grounds were just south of the current aerodrome. Over the course of the spring and summer, Burgess continued testing at Plum Island with varying success, constantly repairing and remodeling his planes.
In June 1910, the company secured a large lot in Newbury owned by W. Burke Little, whose family had been farming the area for many decades.
Planes were built and seven biplanes were sold to the English aviator Claude Graham-White. They are believed to be the first U.S.-Built aircraft to be sold abroad.
The Wright brothers became interested in the work of Burgess, and they contracted with Burgess to build Burgess-Wright airplanes.
Many activities have since taken place on the airfield. In about 1929, the new Civilian Aviation Administration (now the FAA) installed a beacon at the Plum Island field as a navigation aid between Boston and Portland.
By 1940, with the war in Europe looming, a Civilian Pilot Training Program began operating there. During the war, the Coast Guard used the hangars there and aircraft were deployed to locate German U-boats offshore.
Starting in the 1960s, local businessman Richard Hordon operated the airport for more than three decades. The airport was used to provide maintenance, pilot training and it offered services for transient aircraft. Aircraft there also offered scenic rides for tourists. In 2000, a nonprofit group, Plum Island Community Airfield, Inc., signed a lease with the owners of the historic parcel. Since about 2006, it has functioned as the Plum Island Aerodrome.
Today the modest headquarters hosts a museum with many old photos, news stories and plane parts. Steve Noyes is the president and John Murray runs the flight school. Charles Tilly is the visitor liaison.
