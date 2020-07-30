Plum Island art exhibit on display at Anna Jacques

NEWBURYPORT — Anna Jacques Hospital Aid Association is hosting an exhibition called “Life on a Barrier Island: Plum Island” by local artist, Dru Davidson. Davidson’s art depicts the varying habitats and moods of Plum Island, the Parker River Wildlife Refuge, the Atlantic Ocean and the surrounding marshes. Primarily a pastel artist, she also works with photography and in acrylics.
Born in San Francisco, and educated in Austin, Texas, Davidson lived and worked in Boston for several years before she moved to Plum Island. She studied pastel art with Pamela Wamala, of Lowell, and is a member of the Newburyport Art Association.
She was featured in “Exploring Relationships: Instructors & Students” at the Brush Gallery in Lowell in 2017, and this past May, the Beverly Public Library exhibited her work in a Virtual Art Exhibit. Her work can also be found in Newburyport at A Pleasant Shoppe artist gallery.
The exhibit runs through Aug. 20 and is a fundraiser to benefit the Anna Jacques Hospital Aid Association.
