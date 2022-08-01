NEWBURYPORT — Fast feet and the ability to dodge breakfast cereal were among the keys to winning the Yankee Homecoming Waiter/Waitress Race on Monday afternoon.
Waitstaff from local eateries took part in the race along Liberty Street, which brings attention to local restaurants during tourist-heavy Yankee Homecoming week. They came from Anchor Stone Deck Pizza, The Grog, Carmine, The Port Tavern, Oregano Pizzeria & Ristorante, Plum Island Beachcoma, Bob Lobster, Loretta and Michael's Harborside.
Each contestant had to run with a tray topped with glasses of water through a restaurant-themed obstacle course that included hula hoops, children tossing handfuls of Froot Loops, and tables where they had to change out loaded water glasses, all without spilling, to finish the race.
Anchor Stone Deck Pizza server Leanne Paparella took home a $450 prize by finishing first in the women's division for the third year in a row.
Paparella said practice was the secret to her success.
"I love to come out to this event where we can support all of the local restaurants and it is so much fun for everyone. That is what it is all about," she said.
Oregano Pizzeria & Ristorante server Gabriel Sambataro took home first place in the men's division, also winning $450.
Sambataro said he won the race with no prior experience.
"You just walk fast and drop nothing," he said.
Port Tavern server Olivia Copinger took home $200 as the second-place women's finisher, while Carmine server J.D. Horne did the same in the men's division.
Horne was also running in his first Waiter/Waitress Race and claimed confidence was his secret weapon.
"I came in here thinking I was better than everyone else, even when clearly, I wasn't," he said.
The team at Plum Island Beachcoma won the best overall performance award and got to take the traveling trophy of a hand serving a glass of wine back to their restaurant until next year's race.
Mayor Sean Reardon, former Sea Level Oyster Bar server Tristan Horan and Newburyport.com owner Laura Bentley were the judges.
Reardon said the team from Plum Island Beachcoma displayed the most energy.
"They had a lot of spirit and I liked the Hawaiian leis they were all wearing," he said.
Horan said he was looking for competitive energy when judging the race.
"At the end of the day, this is an event that brings recognition to all the wonderful restaurants that we have in the city and, having worked at Sea Level, I know that you know everybody in every restaurant when you work at one of them. So there is a real sense of family here," he said.
