NEWBURYPORT — After more than a month of stops and starts, a $9 million dredging project off Plum Island is on hold again after a mechanical breakdown halted work only hours after it resumed Monday morning.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is working with H&L Contracting of New York to remove 226,000 cubic yards of sand from the Salisbury and Newburyport sides of the Merrimack River.
The dredged sand will then be placed along threatened beach areas off Reservation Terrace on Plum Island. Residents there have been desperately trying to save their homes from falling into the Atlantic Ocean.
Although the 9-foot dredging on the Newburyport side of the river was completed in November, H&L Contracting has had a tougher time with the 15-foot channel on the Salisbury side.
Work was halted by a Christmas weekend storm that washed up a roughly 16-inch-diameter pipe. Attempts to resume the project have been unsuccessful for the past month.
The storm seriously damaged a vacant home to the point where it was thought to have collapsed into the water. The structure remains but there is concern that another big storm, coupled with high tides, could destroy the building.
But, according to Mayor Sean Reardon, the project began again Monday morning – only to grind to a halt a few hours later.
“They have got to make some repairs and hopefully they will be starting back up again in a couple of days,” Reardon told the City Council at its meeting Monday night. “Hang in there Plum Island. We will get this dredge up and running again.”
Harbormaster Paul Hogg told The Daily News on Tuesday that the crew broke a cutter head.
“The cutter head breaks up anything that goes into it. That means any wood or anything that’s on the bottom,” he said. “It just kind of rips it up and breaks it up, almost like a macerator. It may have hit something or it just could have been broken. It just kind of got going and it could have hit ledge.”
Hogg added that he had spoken to the project’s manger, who told him Monday his crew hopes to be back to work within a day or two.
“They still have plenty of time and they still seem to think that it’s roughly about a 20-day (job), at 24 hours a day, once they get cranking and going,” he said. “I asked him if he was concerned about the weather and the cold and he told me, ‘Not as long as we don’t get any winds.’ and they do have a good wind direction now because it’s coming off the land.”
H&L has its full crew available now, according to Hogg, who said the company still plans to make its mid-March deadline.
“It was a little hiccup. Hopefully, they’ll be back up and running soon,” he said.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
