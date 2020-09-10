NEWBURYPORT — The fifth annual Plum Island Drive-In movie series is bringing some kid-friendly classics to an outdoor big screen this weekend, and the Friends of Newburyport Youth Services is still looking for volunteers.
The event will run from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday in the Plum Island Beach parking lot at 10 82nd St., Newburyport. Parking for both events begins at 6:30 p.m. Space is limited and parking is first come, first served.
Admission is $25 per vehicle, with proceeds benefiting Newburyport Youth Services.
Friday will feature a screening of Stephen Spielberg's "ET," while Saturday's viewers will watch Disney's "Lilo & Stitch." Audio from the films will be broadcast to an FM radio station, which viewers can listen to from their vehicles, as well as on speakers in the parking lot.
Ashley Shwom, president of the Friends of Newburyport Youth Services, said while previous iterations of the event have maxed out at 25 vehicles per screening, this year, the organization is nearing a new maximum of 80 vehicles total.
"Clearly, the community is supportive of NYS and of this drive-in," she said. "We're grateful that we can still do this even with everything going on with COVID-19."
To ensure safety and avoid the risk of spreading COVID-19, all vehicles will be parked in an every other parking space location to help ensure social distancing. Large vehicles will be parked behind smaller vehicles, or viewers can bring their own chairs for the designated seating area in front of the screen. Alcohol is not permitted.
While previous events included food trucks, there will be none this year due to COVID-19. Instead, families are encouraged to bring their own dinner to the event.
Viewers will be asked to stay in their vehicles and to wear masks when going to the bathrooms, which will be cleaned every 45 minutes.
Shwom noted that while the Friends of NYS usually sets an annual $10,000 fundraising goal, it has been increased to $15,000 this year because of the pandemic. And between a few large corporate donations and the proceeds from the drive-in ticket sales, Shwom said the Friends are already nearing their goal.
On Wednesday, she expressed gratitude for the community, and emphasized the important role of Newburyport Youth Services for local families and children.
"They (NYS) have been the ones trying to help out and make sure kids have lunches, that families can afford their rent bill, and they're also keeping programs going so that kids have something to do," Shwom said.
For more information or to volunteer for the event, visit FriendsofNYS.org or call 978-465-4434.
