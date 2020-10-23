Plum Island fire blamed on electrical panel

NEWBURY – A defective electrical panel is being blamed for Tuesday afternoon's two-alarm fire that tore through the former Angie's Service garage on the corner of Old Point Road and Plum Island Boulevard.
A joint statement released late Thursday afternoon by the State Fire Marshal's Office and Newbury Fire Chief Douglas Janvrin, said the fire was accidental.
"The fire was contained to a single storage bay in the garage of the former service station. The electrical panel was located in the area of origin. There was no evidence that the fire was intentionally set," the statement reads.
According to Janvrin and State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey, the owners of an adjacent property had recently disconnected the electricity to a nearby shed that came from the garage.
"Earlier in the week, they had experienced minor problems with the electricity in the garage," the statement reads.
Assisting there Newbury Fire Department were firefighters from Newburyport, Salisbury, Rowley, West Newbury and surrounding communities.
For more than an hour starting around 1:15 p.m., traffic was diverted onto Sunset Drive as Plum Island Boulevard was closed in both directions. That prevented most of the island’s residents from leaving and kept drivers from entering from the mainland.
In a Friday phone interview, Janvrin said he was waiting to hear back from the town's building inspector to determine whether the garage can be salvaged and the estimated dollar loss caused by the fire.
Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
