Plum Island Grille faces eviction

NEWBURY — Facing eviction for allegedly not paying months of rent, the owner of Plum Island Grille is hoping a judge will be able to save his business.
Newburyport District Court documents say owner Francis Broadbery owes $21,913 to building owner Rinkoo-Tei Realty. The sum includes months of unpaid rent, not paying a security deposit and attorney fees.
Former attorney Mark Friery opened the Plum Island Turnpike eatery in 1998 and years later brought in Broadbery, the restaurant's head chef, as a co-owner. In 2016, the restaurant was put up for sale only for them to take it off the market. Friery eventually sold his share of the business, leaving Broadbery as the sole owner.
In early October, Rinkoo-Tei Realty attorney Joseph Abate filed a civil complaint against Broadbery in District Court, hoping to evict him from the building. The complaint came days after an Essex County constable served Broadbery with an eviction notice Sept. 30.
In a response filed in court, Broadbery denied breaching his lease with Rinkoo-Tei Realty and argued that it could not legally evict him.
When Broadbery signed the lease, his landlord did not lease him a property that complied with building and health codes, "causing the defendant to incur unforeseen expense, initially prevented defendant from complying with insurance requirement," Broadbery's attorney, Timothy Barnes, wrote.
In August, Broadbery voluntarily suspended the business for three days after Health Agent Deborah Rogers conducted a 35-minute inspection on or about Aug. 12. The initial inspection, prompted by a general complaint to the Board of Health, resulted in Rogers citing the restaurant for nine public health violations.
On Thursday, Abate and Barnes went before District Court Judge Peter Doyle, via videoconference, to bring the judge up to speed on the complaint. No action was taken but a trial assignment date hearing was scheduled for Dec. 3.
Trial assignment date hearings are a new wrinkle in how courts handle the COVID-19 health crisis. In recent weeks, district court judges have warned attorneys and defendants that the state would not hold jury trials until at least February to slow the spread of the potentially fatal virus.
In his response, Barnes blamed COVID-19 for crippling Broadbery's business.
"The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the unforeseen shutdown and restrictions ordered by the governor substantially impaired defendant's business performance [and] made it impracticable to comply with plaintiff's requests," Barnes wrote in his brief.
Barnes concluded his response by asking a judge to dismiss the eviction complaint.
In a phone interview, Abate said he recognized how much COVID-19 has affected not only Broadbery's restaurant, but restaurants everywhere.
"Obviously, a difficult situation," Abate said.
Barnes did not return a phone call Thursday seeking comment.
Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.