NEWBURYPORT – The Friends of Plum Island Light has suspended open house tours for 2020.
The lighthouse on the north end of Plum Island is usually open the third Sunday of each month from May to September. Members of the group will continue to monitor the situation because safety is the first concern during the health emergency.
In the meantime, volunteers are continuing to work on special capital projects, including needed repairs to the lantern room glass and paint.
Anyone who would like to stay informed on openings and on project priorities can email friendsofpilight@aol.com.
Membership are also available to help ensure the group can continue to maintain and preserve this landmark.
For more information, go to www.newenglandlighthouses.net/plum-island.html, email or write to Friends of Plum Island Light, P.O. Box 381, Newburyport, MA 01950.
