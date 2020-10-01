NEWBURY — A Plum Island man in danger of being thrown in jail for violating conditions of release related to an incident in July when he allegedly made homophobic slurs and threatened to kill a neighbor instead reached a plea deal Wednesday in Newburyport District Court.
Michael Minihan, 60, of 10th Street was charged in July with violating an abuse prevention order, assault to intimidate, assault and threatening to commit a crime.
At his arraignment in mid-July in District Court, Minihan was ordered held without bail after Judge Jane Prince found him to be a danger to his alleged victim and the public.
Minihan appealed Prince’s decision in Salem Superior Court, where a judge agreed to release him on the condition he not drink alcohol and wear an alcohol-monitoring device.
But according to a District Court prosecutor, Minihan tested positive for alcohol during two rounds of testing over the weekend.
After being informed of the potential violations, Minihan told Judge Peter Doyle on Monday that the positive readings were because he took alcohol-infused cough syrup.
Doyle declined to revoke Minihan’s bail on Monday but said that would likely change Wednesday, Minihan’s next court appearance.
Facing the possibility Doyle would throw him in jail, Minihan admitted on Wednesday a judge or jury could find him guilty of all charges except for the violating an abuse prevention order charge, which was dismissed.
Doyle sentenced Minihan to a year in jail but suspended all but 26 days, which he already served, for 18 months while on probation. During Minihan’s 18 months on probation, he must remain drug and alcohol free with random screens and have no contact with the victim. He was also ordered not to abuse his victim.
The case began about 5:30 p.m. on July 15, when Newbury police Sgt. Stephen Jenkins arrived at 10th Street apartment building after the victim accused Minihan of violating a restraining order.
The order, witnessed by Jenkins a day earlier, was taken out against Minihan and Minihan’s roommate due to “ongoing continued harassment,” Jenkins wrote in his report.
When speaking to Minihan, Jenkins noticed he smelled of alcohol. The officer asked why there was a 911 complaint about him violating a restraining order.
“He feigned ignorance, instead deflecting blame to (the victim) who ‘must have made something up,’” Jenkins wrote in his report.
Moments later, Minihan called the victim homophobic names within earshot of the officer. Minihan continued to dispute the claim that he violated the restraining order and became agitated. Jenkins then placed Minihan in handcuffs.
The victim then told Jenkins he recorded four minutes of Minihan verbally abusing him and threatening to kill him. One threat included bludgeoning him to death with a dowel.
The neighbor told Jenkins that he feared Minihan — in a drunken, agitated state — would injure or kill him. Jenkins went back to where Minihan was waiting and told him he was under arrest.
Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
