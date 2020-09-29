NEWBURY – A Plum Island man ordered by a Superior Court judge not to drink alcohol while awaiting trial blamed his cough syrup for causing him to test positive for alcohol over the weekend.
Michael Minihan, 60, of 10th Street, was charged in July with violating an abuse prevention order, assault to intimidate, assault and threatening to commit a crime after making homophobic slurs and then threatening to kill a neighbor, according to local police.
At his arraignment in mid-July at Newburyport District Court, Minihan was ordered held without bail after Judge Jane Prince found him to be a danger to his alleged victim and society at large. Minihan appealed Prince's decision in Salem Superior Court where a judge agreed to release him with conditions. Among those conditions he could not drink alcohol and he had to wear an alcohol-monitoring device.
But according to District Court prosecutor Shailagh Kennedy, Minihan tested positive for alcohol during two rounds of testing over the weekend. Informed of the potential violations, Minihan told the probation department something had to be wrong with the monitoring device. She asked Judge Peter Doyle to remove his release based on the positive tests.
When Minihan came to court Monday he made no mention of a defective machine but, instead, told Doyle he had taken alcohol-infused cough syrup over the weekend. In an effort to convince Doyle, Minihan brought along what he said was cough syrup inside a dark colored bag.
"It sounds like a plausible explanation," said Jack Humphries, Minihan's attorney.
Doyle declined to revoke Minihan's bail on Monday but said that would likely change Wednesday, Minihan's next court appearance.
"He should be prepared at this time to be revoked," Doyle told Humphries.
Newbury police Sgt. Stephen Jenkins arrived at a 10th Street apartment building about 5:30 p.m. on July 15 after the victim accused Minihan of violating a restraining order.
The order, witnessed by Jenkins a day earlier, was taken out against Minihan and Minihan's roommate due to "ongoing continued harassment," Jenkins wrote in his report.
When speaking to Minihan, Jenkins noticed he smelled of alcohol. The officer asked why a 911 complaint about him violating a restraining order had come in.
"He feigned ignorance, instead deflecting blame to (the victim) who 'must have made something up,'" Jenkins wrote in his report.
Moments later, Minihan called the victim homophobic names within earshot of the officer. Minihan continued to dispute the claim that he violated the restraining order and became agitated. Jenkins then placed Minihan in handcuffs.
The victim then told Jenkins he recorded four minutes of Minihan verbally abusing him and threatening to kill him. One threat included bludgeoning him to death with a dowel.
"Cops or no cops, let me tell you something you little (expletive), I got no problem walking up them (expletive) stairs and beating the (expletive) out of you," the video stated, according to Jenkins' report.
The neighbor told Jenkins that he feared Minihan — in a drunken, agitated state — would injure or kill him. Jenkins went back to where Minihan was waiting and told him he was under arrest.
During booking and afterward, Minihan continued to make offensive comments about the man, according to Newbury police Officer Stephen Smith's report.
"Minihan, for some reason, focused on the camera in the corner of the booking room and began yelling at it as though it were (the victim) himself," Smith wrote in his report.
Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
