The second of two virtual meetings will be held Thursday on a project to address the fiscal and economic impact of sea level rise on Plum Island.
The meeting, hosted by consultants for Newbury and Newburyport, will focus on the results and main points of a fiscal and economic analysis and public discussion of the next steps that need to be taken.
This includes what Newbury and Newburyport need to consider for future planning for Plum Island. The meeting will be from 6:30 to 8 p.m.
The project is funded by a Municipal Vulnerability Preparedness Action Grant awarded to Newbury by the state.
The first meeting focused on the background information needed to understand the fiscal implications of sea level rise to be discussed Thursday.
For more information on the project or to contact the project team with any questions, go to PlumIslandSeaLevelRise.com.
The link to the meeting is on www.plumislandsealevelrise.com/meetings.
