NEWBURY – Ten days after a Plum Island man was charged with hurling homophobic slurs and then threatening to kill a neighbor, two more men who also knew the alleged victim were arrested over the weekend, according to an Essex County prosecutor.
Arrested on July 15, Michael Minihan, 60, of 8 10th St, No. 1, remains behind bars after a Newburyport District Court judge deemed him too dangerous to his alleged victim to be given bail while awaiting trial. He was charged with violating an abuse prevention order, assault to intimidate, assault and threatening to commit a crime.
On Saturday, Verne Fisher, 56, and Marsel Lipja, 35, both of 8 10th St., No.1, were arrested after a disturbance at the home. The alleged victim lives on the second floor while Minihan, Fisher and Lipja all live on the first floor.
Fisher was charged with disorderly conduct after allegedly yelling at police officers and creating a scene that drew several neighbors. Lipja was charged with violating an abuse prevention order and violating an abuse prevention order (assault and battery), after allegedly pushing the victim against a wall.
Well before Saturday’s incident, the alleged victim had filed restraining orders against Lipja and Minihan.
“Things at the residence are incredibly volatile,” Essex County prosecutor Shailagh Kennedy said during Monday’s arraignments.
Kennedy had lobbied to have Fisher held without bail after she learned that he had an open felony driving under the influence charge out of Orleans District Court, plus a resolved drunken driving offense out of Newburyport District Court.
Fisher’s attorney argued that it was “ridiculous” to hold his client based on a new charge with a maximum penalty of $150.
Judge Peter Doyle denied Kennedy’s request and ordered Fisher held on $500 cash bail.
Kennedy sought to hold Lipja on $1,500 cash bail for his alleged offense, saying Lipja had a criminal record and was ordered to stay off the second floor when he shoved the victim against a wall. Kennedy said Fisher gave Lipja bad advice when he told Lipja that he wouldn’t be violating a court order if he went up to the second floor.
Lipjas’ attorney, Anthony Papoulias, argued that the alleged victim had been issued a “no trespass” order by the other men and was not supposed to be there. Papoulias also said the altercation between the men was caught on video and at no point did Lipjas shove the alleged victim.
Doyle set bail at $500 cash and ordered Lipja to stay away, have no contact and not to abuse the alleged victim.
Fisher and Lipja are due back in court via video conference on Aug. 25 and Sept. 3, respectively.
Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
