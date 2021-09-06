NEWBURY — The town is moving forward with plans to convert the building at 31 Plum Island Blvd. into a municipal bathhouse with an accessible ramp.
A notice of intent for the project is on the agenda for the Conservation Commission meeting on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
In April 2018, residents voted 273-90 at a Special Town Meeting to buy the property on Plum Island Boulevard with the intention of renovating the building into a public restroom facility.
Opponents of the move questioned the value of the property, the ability to maintain the restrooms regularly, and safety issues due to a potential flood risk at that location on Plum Island, according to minutes from the Town Meeting.
Supporters of the purchase said the move would end an ongoing debate about the need for public restrooms in the area — something that restaurant and business owners have requested for years.
Residents voted down a bid in 2019 to use $220,000 from the free cash account to actually renovate the property and in 2020; a citizen petition seeking to sell the property, sponsored by Jim Moran, failed.
The town initially planned to put the project out for bid, estimating that costs would total about $220,000, Town Administrator Tracy Blais said in an email.
Subsequently, one of the town's Department of Public Work employees earned his contractor's license, which could "save the town over $100,000," she said.
"Since the town is serving as the (general contractor), there is no requirement for a general bid," Blais said.
The employee, who she did not name, is licensed to perform most of the general work on the project.
For anything that the contractor is not licensed to perform, such as plumbing and electrical work, the town would follow state procurement requirements:
"G.L. c.149 provides that work estimated to be undertaken with a cost of between $10,000 and $50,000 may be done so with a written solicitation with written responses from no fewer than three persons or companies," Blais said.
At least two weeks before bids are due, the town must post the written scope of work on its website, Commbuys, and in a conspicuous place near the town offices, she explained, adding that a 50% payment bond would be required if the bid is over $25,000.
With a town employee acting as the contractor, the town administrator estimated the project could cost about $120,000 or less.
The town received $40,000 in state grant funding for the project and expects to pay the remaining balance using funding appropriated in the public building repairs account, Blais said.
Further details on the Conservation Commission meeting Tuesday can be found at https://www.townofnewbury.org/conservation-commission.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.