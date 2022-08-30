AMESBURY- Plum Island will be rocking on Sept. 17 for the annual PlumFest.
PlumFest will see the homes of Plum Island turned into concert venues, as residents volunteer their homes to be used for performances. The entire event is free and worked by volunteers like Elizabeth “Bear” Wik.
“The whole event is done by volunteers, we are volunteers, the performers are volunteers, and people are volunteering their homes,” Wik said. “And what’s really incredible is how much people enjoy volunteering and being a part of this.”
The event celebrates music and serves as a way for the community to come together, but that is not the main reason for PlumFest.
“We do it because we love music, and how it brings people together as a universal language,” PlumFest Marketing Director Shannon Kenney said. “But the biggest reason we do it and all volunteer, is to raise money for 2 important causes.”
This year the event will be receiving donations for the Boys and Girls Club of Lower Merrimack Valley and the Merrimack River Watershed Council. There will be red donation buckets located at each performance, and there will be the option to Venmo donations.
“People are always so generous with their donations, because they know that all the proceeds are going to great causes,” Wik said.
Kenney believes they will see several hundreds of people make their way to the event, and hopes they will check out the updated website before making arrangements.
“Don’t drive here, we have free shuttles running from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and there just won’t be enough space for cars,” Kenney said. “Also as the schedule has been finalized, we have set up an interactive map that will be available on our website, so that people will be able to navigate the island from house to house with ease.”
80 bands are scheduled to perform during the event, with plenty of variety to match any preference.
“There is music for everyone, we have classical, rock, country, jazz, and some rap, we have a bit of everything,” Wik said.
Organizers are still welcoming new volunteers, as Wik says there is still plenty of work to do.
“The behind the scenes volunteers do so much, and they could always use more help,” Wik said. “If people are interested we’d love to have them sign up to volunteer through our website, there’s always something to be done.”
PlumFest kicks off at 12 p.m. and ends at 6 p.m. that Saturday, with updates available at plumfest.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.