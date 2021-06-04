Federal wildlife officials announced Friday they were closing the one remaining open stretch of federally controlled Plum Island beach at parking Lot 1 of the Parker River National Wildlife Refuge at sunset because piping plover chicks had been found along that stretch.
In a Facebook post Friday, the refuge said the entire refuge beach would be closed at sunset, including the portion normally open and accessible from the Lot 1 boardwalk.
"The presence of federally protected piping plover chicks in that area has made this additional closure necessary," the post said.
Each year the refuge, which is under U.S. Fisheries and Wildlife jurisdiction, closes the bulk of the beach April 1 until sometime in August to protect the nesting piping plovers, which are a protected species.
In the Facebook post, refuge officials wrote, "We appreciate your compliance with this closure and thank you for supporting the conservation mission of Parker River National Wildlife Refuge."
For more on the refuge: www.fws.gov/refuge/parker_river/
